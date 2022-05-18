JUST IN: Heavy security as court set to rule on validity of Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

There is heavy security presence at the Federal High Court Osogbo as the presiding Judge, Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel is set to rule on the validity of the factional Osun governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke.

New Telegraph observed heavy security presence at the entrance of the court premises on Wednesday as there were scores of policemen standing by their patrol vans as supporters of the two factional candidates, Dotun Babayemi and Senator Ademola Adeleke were milling around the premises waiting to know their fate.

It could be recalled that factional candidate of the party, Prince Dotun Babayemi had challenged the primary that produced Senator Adeleke through his lawyer, Yusuf Alli (SAN) and Justice Emmanuel fixed May 18, 2022 to rule on legality of the primary election.

Details shortly…

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...