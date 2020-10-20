Top Stories

JUST IN: Heavy shooting at Lekki Toll Plaza

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Also reports of shooting in Isolo, Mushin

A video seen by New Telegraph Tuesday evening shows heavy shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, which has been the epicenter of the #EndSARS protests in Lagos State for almost two weeks now.
In the video posted on social media and with a 6.47pm time line, one can clearly hear the sounds of shooting while a hysterical woman can be heard screaming that they “are shooting at us, peaceful demonstrators!”
The woman also claims that one of the protesters has been shot dead.
The Lekki Toll Plaza which had hitherto been well lit was in total darkness while the shooting was going on.
Meanwhile, New Telegraph also learnt that there has been heavy shooting around Ilasamaja and Isolo areas of Lagos, while pitched battles between security operatives and suspected hoodlums are also taking place in Mushin.
More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

#EndSARS protesters block CBN head office

Posted on Author Reporter

  Protesters demanding an end to police brutality have blocked the two entrances of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) head office in Abuja. Chanting anti-government songs and wielding different placards, the protesters have vowed to prevent activities at the nation’s apex bank on Monday. The protesters parked vehicles in front of the main gate […]
News Top Stories

Police commission promotes AIG, CP, 167 SPs, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday said it had approved the promotion of 175 senior police officers to the next ranks. It, however, stood down the elevation of a total of 112 other officers, over what it claimed, was the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to attach the presidential […]
News Top Stories

FG frees Magu 10 days after, suspends 12 EFCC’s directors

Posted on Author Onani Emmanuel and Tunde Oyesina

The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was yesterday released on bail, after 10 days in police custody. Magu’s release from detention came a few hours after the Nigeria Police Force denied detaining him and advised his lawyers to approach the Presidential Investigation Panel to seek his release. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: