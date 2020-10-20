JUST IN: Heavy shooting at Lekki Toll Plaza

*Also reports of shooting in Isolo, Mushin

A video seen by New Telegraph Tuesday evening shows heavy shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, which has been the epicenter of the #EndSARS protests in Lagos State for almost two weeks now.

In the video posted on social media and with a 6.47pm time line, one can clearly hear the sounds of shooting while a hysterical woman can be heard screaming that they “are shooting at us, peaceful demonstrators!”

The woman also claims that one of the protesters has been shot dead.

The Lekki Toll Plaza which had hitherto been well lit was in total darkness while the shooting was going on.

Meanwhile, New Telegraph also learnt that there has been heavy shooting around Ilasamaja and Isolo areas of Lagos, while pitched battles between security operatives and suspected hoodlums are also taking place in Mushin.

More details later…

