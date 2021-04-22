Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Herdsmen attack Benue community kill village chief, another

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Heavily armed militants suspected to be of Fulani extraction on Wednesday attacked Tse-Zoola community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, killed and butchered two people including a village chief, Zaki Hyacinth Ajon and Benjamin Anakula.
The attack which took place at about 2a.m., forced many residents of the community to flee for their lives.
New Telegrapgh learnt that the assailants attacked the people in a guerilla style and immediately left the area.
But shortly after the insurgents left, Governor Samuel Ortom, who was returning from the burial of former Director General Services and Administration (DGSA), Mrs. Bridget Mom, wife of former Guma Local Government Chairman Sebastian Mom, met sympathizers who thronged to the scene of the attack to witness what had happened.
Narrating what transpired to the governor, the oldest man in the community, Aho Zoola said: “The militia herdsmen without any provocation, attacked our community around 2am when the people were deeply asleep, and killed Zaki Hyacinth Ajon and Benjamin Anakula.”

