Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Herdsmen invade Ortom’s village in broad daylight, kill five farmers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists Friday again made incursions into Governor Samuel Ortom’s village in broad daylight and killed five farmers.

New Telegraph learnt that the victims were working on their farms at Tse-Alashi, Kaambe community in Guma Local Government Area of the state when the invaders struck and opened fire on them killing them instantly.

The brutal attack came barely a week ago after the marauders invaded and attacked Ayilamo community in Tombo council ward of Logo Local Government Area where they killed three people and injured many others.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) and Chairman of the local government, Hon. Caleb Abah, confirmed the latest killings.

Ortom’s Security Adviser said that the attack was unprovoked, stressing that “the victims were taken unawares”, saying that five people lost their lives.

On his part, Abah, who also confirmed the incident on telephone, said the herdsmen, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the area at about 1pm.

Abah, who doubles as the state Chairman of the Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), explained that three of the farmers were murdered while working on their farms while the other two were killed at another spot.

 

Our Reporters

