Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Herdsmen kill four, burn houses, food barns in Plateau

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Musa Pam, Jos

 

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday night through Monday morning allegedly invaded two villages in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed four youths.

The killings are coming barely a week after the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, said the current system of open grazing, operated by herders in the country, was no longer sustainable.

National President of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Mr Robbert Ashi, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph on Monday morning in Jos, said on Sunday evening three young persons were ambushed by suspected Fulani herdsmen and killed between Jebbu Bassa and Rikwechongu village while another person was killed at Zirshe village Monday morning and some houses burnt including food barns.

“Yesterday evening I was informed of attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen who ambushed and killed three of our youth returning back from Jebbu Bassa to Rikwechongu village close to the School of Accountancy while at the early hours of this morning (Monday) the Fulani herdsmen also attacked Zirshe village and killed one person, burnt several houses including food barns where the villagers had kept their recently harvested produce. This action is condemnable coming at the time our people are preaching peace in the land,” he said.

Ashi described the attacks as unfortunate and called on the security agencies to arrest the attackers whom he said are suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile efforts to get the Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command proved abortive before filing this report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly investigates incessant gas explosions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

In a bid to address the incessant gas explosion in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly, has directed its Committee on Special Duties to invite concerned stakeholders and agencies with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace. This was the resolution reached at an emergency plenary on Friday, after the […]
Metro & Crime

Man held for organising nude party in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Police in Kwara State have arrested a man, Akinsola Babatunde aka Mr. White, for allegedly organising a naked party in Ilorin. The police also apprehended two suspected kidnappers, three car thieves and recovered two AK47 rifles. The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal- Bagega, disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin, while parading the suspects before journalists. […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos declares 33 tank farms illegal, gives operators one week to get planning permit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government has declared 33 tank farms in the state as illegal, saying  that only eight out of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had planning permits authorising their establishments. Consequently, the  government gave the  tank farm operators one week to commence the process of regularising their facilities by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica