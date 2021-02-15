JUST IN: Herdsmen kill four, burn houses, food barns in Plateau

Musa Pam, Jos

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday night through Monday morning allegedly invaded two villages in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed four youths.

The killings are coming barely a week after the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, said the current system of open grazing, operated by herders in the country, was no longer sustainable.

National President of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Mr Robbert Ashi, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph on Monday morning in Jos, said on Sunday evening three young persons were ambushed by suspected Fulani herdsmen and killed between Jebbu Bassa and Rikwechongu village while another person was killed at Zirshe village Monday morning and some houses burnt including food barns.

“Yesterday evening I was informed of attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen who ambushed and killed three of our youth returning back from Jebbu Bassa to Rikwechongu village close to the School of Accountancy while at the early hours of this morning (Monday) the Fulani herdsmen also attacked Zirshe village and killed one person, burnt several houses including food barns where the villagers had kept their recently harvested produce. This action is condemnable coming at the time our people are preaching peace in the land,” he said.

Ashi described the attacks as unfortunate and called on the security agencies to arrest the attackers whom he said are suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile efforts to get the Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command proved abortive before filing this report.

