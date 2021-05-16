JUST IN: Herdsmen kill four farmers in Benue

Suspected herdsmen at the weekend killed four farmers in Yelewta community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

New Telegraph learnt that three of the four people were gruesomely killed by the herders while the fourth was allegedly felled by a stray bullet of security agencies in a bid to contain the protest which broke out following the killings of the trio.

The protesters had mounted barricades along the Makurdi-Lafia express way in protest against killing of the trio who were murdered in their farm.

Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Mr. Caleb Aba, confirmed the incident.

He said that the angry youths had blocked the highway to protest the killing of the three teenagers who went to cultivate their farm following the onset of rainy season.

Aba said the murder of the teenagers by suspected herders angered the youth of Yelewta who barricaded the highway with the deceased corpses, making it difficult for motorists to ply the route.

