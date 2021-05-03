JUST IN: Herdsmen overrun seven council wards in Benue, kill 17

*Houses burnt, scores flee villages

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

At least 17 farmers amongst them, women and children, were in the early hours of Monday gruesomely killed by gunmen believed to be Fulani herdsmen who overrun seven council wards in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

This is coming barely two weeks after the assailants invaded the Abagena IDPs camp and killed seven people and injured scores.

Gwer West is the home of the wife of Governor Samuel Ortom, Eunice.

New Telegrapgh learnt that the deadly attack was launched on Tse-Angbeghe, Udam, Aondoana, and Agbanu, Seghev/Ukuse communities.

The insurgents, who were reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons, made incursion into the villages at about 5am when people were waking up, killed 15 people, injured over 26 others and set ablaze several houses destroying food items and clothing among other things.

Many people have been displaced as a result of the attack, which came at a time farmers are cultivating crops to feed their families.

Reports said that the attackers had before the attack, laid ambush along the Naka-Nagi-Agagbe road where they killed two other people on a motorcycle, and injured four others in the process.

The killings, New Telegraph gathered, ignited a peaceful protest in Naka town, headquarters of the local government, by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Gwer West chapter.

Leader of CAN in the area, Pastor Sule Sunday, who led the Christian community, condemned what he called “the persisted attack on the locals without provocation” and called on the Federal Government to intervene.

A survivor, Mrs. Felicia Anor said the attackers came through Akpachi in Otukpo Local Government Srea and opened fire on Tse Angbeghe at about 5 am.

Like this: Like Loading...