JUST IN: High Chiefs resolve controversy over next Olubadan, agree on successor

The controversy trailing the nomination of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland in the last two weeks was on Saturday brought to an end after a close-door meeting of the Olubadan-in-Council with Governor Seyi Makinde.

A meeting summoned by Makinde over issue of the next Olubadan of Ibadan was held at the State Government House, Agodi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tongues had been wagging as to who would succeed the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors on January 2, 2022 at 93 years.

The traditional ruler died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan during an illness.

Oba Adetunji died few weeks after the Soun of Ogbomoso and Asigangan of Igangan joined their ancestors.

NAN reports that Oba Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, ascended the throne of his forefathers on March 4, 2016.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting presided over by Makinde, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, said that all matters causing crises over the Olubadan stool had been resolved.

Ladoja said: “The Governor has been magnanimous to have called this meeting because those of us that said we were not going to meet at all finally met and we have resolved all the matters.

“I can tell you that by next week there wouldn’t be any tension Ibadan again.”

On resolution of the meeting, Ladoja, a former Governor of Oyo State, said the parties had resolved on how to settle the pending cases in court.

He said none of the council members argued that the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, “is not the next Olubadan.

“All of us agreed on that one because that’s our hierarchy.

“I can tell you that Olubadan-in-Council is one and all is well.

“We are happy that the matter has been resolved and we are grateful to Governor Seyi Makinde.”

On when to expect the announcement of the next Olubadan, Ladoja said: “We have our procedure.

“Now that everything has been resolved, the Council will meet and present the candidate to the Governor for assent.

“We thank all Ibadan indigenes and lovers of Ibadan for their concern.”

Among the 10 members of the Olubadan-in-Council who attended the meeting were Chief Rashidi Ladoja, Osi Olubadan; Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, Osi Balogun; Chief Olufemi Olaifa, Otun Balogun; Chief Amidu Ajibade, Ekaarun Olubadan; and Chief Lateef Gbadamosi, Ashipa Balogun Olubadan.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...