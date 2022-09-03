Top Stories

JUST IN: Hijacker threatening to crash plane into supermarket in US

A plane in Mississippi has been hijacked with the pilot threatening to intentionally crash into a Walmart supermarket.

Police have helped Walmart and Dodges car dealership to evacuate their stores in Tupelo, northeast Mississippi, as they have warned the situation could rapidly get worse.

Authorities said that on Saturday at approximately 05:00 am, they were notified that a pilot of an aeroplane was flying over Tupelo.

“The pilot has made contact with 911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal-Mart on West Main,” it continued.

A Twitter user posted a video of the plane and alleged: “Currently we have a 29yr old who stole this plane & is threatening to crash it into something.”

Police have urged citizens to avoid that area until an all-clear is given.

Their statement continued: “With the mobility of an aeroplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Reporter

