JUST IN: Holders, Algeria, crash out of AFCON

Defending champions Algeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 3-1 to Cote d’Ivoire in Douala.

Needing a win to stay alive, Algeria trailed by two goals at the break after Franke Kessie capped off a fine move and Ibrahim Sangare headed home, reports the BBC.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe put the Ivorians 3-0 up before Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez hit a penalty against the post.

Algeria, for whom Sofiane Bendebka scored a late consolation, exit bottom of Group E after a torrid display.

Djamel Belmadi’s men are the third holders to exit at the first hurdle in the past five Nations Cup finals.

