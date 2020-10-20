Top Stories

JUST IN: Hoodlums attack #EndSARS protesters at Ketu

*Orile Iganmu police station on fire
*Activists blockade roads

There are reports that hoodlums have attacked peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Ketu area of Lagos.
The attack happened on Tuesday morning and led to more violence between rival neighborhood gangs in the area leading to a number of casualties.
Although the reports are still sketchy, it was learnt that the warring gangs used the opportunity of the face-off between the hoodlums and #EndSARS protesters to launch attacks on themselves in an attempt at gaining supremacy in the area.
And in a related development, the police station located in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos is on fire.
It is not clear who or what caused the fire, but social media is awash with pictures and videos of the station burning.
Meanwhile many parts in Lagos are on lockdown following #EndSARS protesters blocking major roads in the metropolis.

