JUST IN: Hoodlums attack road users in Ikorodu

Hoodlums attack road users in Ikorodu

Scores of road users were attacked Tuesday, during an early morning shootout, carried out in Ogolonto, Ikorodu area of Lagos.
The incident occurred at about 4am when some early risers were trying to beat the road barricade in the area.
Majidun, Ogolonto and Idi-Iroko in Ikorodu have been under serious attack since last weekend following a clash among some commercial motorcycles which degenerated and extended to socio-cultural groups, individuals, associations and land grabbers.
Scores of commuters were said to be robbed during the early morning attack as the hoodlums laid siege on Ogolonto, Majidun and Idi-Iroko areas of the town.
Eye witnesses’ account said law enforcement operatives were absent on the road.

