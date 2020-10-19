JUST IN: Hoodlums attack RRS operatives in Lagos

Hoodlums, on Monday, attacked operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command.

The attack occurred at Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba area of the state.

There has been an outbreak of violence in some parts of the country amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

According to a witness, the thugs attacked the security agents on the assumption that they were deployed to stop the protests.

There is also a video of the same RRS operatives being attacked in the Opebi area of the city.

