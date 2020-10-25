News

JUST IN: Hoodlums break into Dogara’s house in Jos, cart away tricycles, electronics, others

*Also steal bags of fertiliser from agric office

Musa Pam, Jos

Hoodlums on Sunday defied the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jos North and Jos South of Plateau State by Governor Simon Lalong and broke into home of the former Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara in Jos and carted away tricycles, furniture, electronics and other valuables.
New Telegraph learnt that looters broke into the house located near Jos University Teaching Hospital at about 9am.
Sources said the hoodlums, in their large numbers, broke into the house, attacked everyone including Dogara’s brother before robbing the place.
However, looters were also reported on Sunday to have broken into the Plateau Agricultural Development Programme,(PADP) office in Dogon Dutse and carted away bags of fertiliser and other farm implements. .
At the time of filing this report, hundreds of them, mostly youth, were seen carrying and loading the agricultural inputs out of the premises.
New Telegraph had reported that thousands of hoodlums on Saturday had invaded several government warehouses and looting palliatives meant to cushion the effects of COVID-19 in the state.
Hoodlums also vandalised and looted office equipment, documents and valuables at the Nigeria Standard Newspaper office Jos on Saturday.
Meanwhile the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has appealed to the Nigerian youth to be calm over the #EndSARS protests and not to take laws into their hands.

