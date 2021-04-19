Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Hoodlums raze Anambra Police zonal HQ

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Two officers reportedly killed

Suspected hoodlums have razed Zone 13 Police headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra State.
No fewer than two policemen have died during the attack.
Not less than four vehicles have also been burnt while fire fighters have arrived to put out the inferno.
The development has heightened tension across the state, reports online news portal, Everydaynews.
On Sunday night, three persons were allegedly killed in Awka, Anambra State, including a fitness instructor
The incident occurred at Ifite, Awka South local government area, while the other person was killed at Unizik junction

