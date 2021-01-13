JUST IN: House begins Trump impeachment session

The House of Representatives has opened its session, and Democrats are getting ready to impeach President Trump over last week’s deadly attack on Congress.

The Democrats have a majority in the House, so the vote later on Wednesday on whether to impeach Trump for the second time is expected to pass, reports the BBC.

Here’s what we can expect as the day progresses…

There’ll be an hour of debate on the rule of the session, split between the two parties. Then, lawmakers will vote on the rule.

We’ll then move into two hours of debate on the impeachment article itself.

The final vote on impeachment should last around an hour. We’re expecting that to begin around 1600EST/2100GMT.

“We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the president of the United States,” says Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern.

He accuses Trump of “stoking the anger of a violent mob”, and says “it’s a miracle more people didn’t die”.

“I never ever will forget what I saw when I looked into the eyes of those attackers right in the Speaker’s lobby. I saw evil.”

Like this: Like Loading...