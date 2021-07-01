Top Stories

JUST IN: House finally passes PIB

The House of Representatives has passed the long awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The bill was passed on Thursday after considering and adopting 318 clauses in the bill.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila has assured that the Electoral Act will be passed in the coming weeks.

