JUST IN: House of Assembly member assassinated

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

Suspected gunmen on Thursday night killed Musa Mante, a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Baraza Dass constituency.

According to reports, the gunmen invaded his residence in Dass Local Government Area of the state and abducted two of his wives and a son.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the command has been informed of the attack and has started an investigation into the incident.

Wakil said details would be made available by the police about the incident.

