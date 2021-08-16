JUST IN: House of Reps member dies in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday following the sudden death of the federal lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Adedayo Omolafe.

According to sources, the House of Representatives member, popularly called ‘Expensive’, died around 2 a.m.

According to one of his close allies, who craved anonymity, the lawmaker was not sick and was said to be with some of his constituents on Sunday.

He added that he died in his home in Akure, the state capital.

“’Expensive’ was not sick, we were still together yesterday (Sunday) morning, this is so sad, a terrible blow dealt on Akure,” he lamented

Details later…

