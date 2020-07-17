JUST IN: House of Reps summons Akpabio after Nunieh appears before c’ttee

The House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio to appear before it on Monday, July 20.

The Committee has also summoned the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei to appear before it on the same day to answer questions on the activities of the Commission

The summons to the two follows the appearance of the former Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh, on Friday.

Nunieh showed up before the committee via Zoom.

She was scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday, but her Port Harcourt home was surrounded by Police.

It took the intervention of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to save her from the siege and she was taken to the Government House

