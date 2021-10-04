News

JUST IN: How we feel touch, temperature wins Nobel Prize

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Scientists who discovered how our bodies feel the warmth of the sun or the hug of a loved one have won the Nobel Prize.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, from the US, share the 2021 prize in Medicine or Physiology for their work on sensing touch and temperature, reports the BBC.

They unpicked how our bodies convert physical sensations into electrical messages in the nervous system.

Their findings could lead to new ways of treating pain.

Heat, cold and touch are crucial for experiencing the world around us and for our own survival.

But how our bodies actually do it had been one of the great mysteries of biology.

Thomas Perlman, from the Nobel Prize Committee, said: “It was a very important and profound discovery.”

Prof David Julius’s breakthrough, at the University of California, San Francisco, came from investigating the burning pain we feel from eating a hot chilli pepper.

He experimented with the source of a chilli’s heat – the chemical capsaicin.

He discovered the specific type of receptor (a part of our cells that detects the world around them) that responded to capsaicin.

Further tests showed the receptor was responding to heat and kicked in at “painful” temperatures. This is what happens, for example, if you burn your hand on a cup of coffee.

The discovery led to a flurry of other temperature-sensors being discovered. Prof Julius and Prof Ardem Patapoutian found one that could detect cold.

Meanwhile, Prof Patapoutian, working at the Scripps Research institute, was also poking cells in a dish.

Those experiments led to the discovery of a different type of receptor that was activated in response to mechanical force or touch.

When you walk along a beach and feel the sand under your feet – it is these receptors that are sending signals to the brain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Non-oil tax revenue defies COVID-19, says FIRS boss

Posted on Author Issa Abdullahi

In spite of the global economic upheaval caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has continued to record significant increase in collectable tax revenue from the non-oil sector of the economy. Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami, disclosed this in Abuja during a courtesy call on the Minister of Finance […]
News

Open schools now, Imo group tells Uzodimma

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

A group, League of Imo State Professionals, yesterday urged Governor Hope Uzodima to reopen public schools in order to save the children from losing the entire academic year. The group, an umbrella association of Imo State indigenous professionals based in Anambra State made the call at the end of its emergency meeting held in Awka. […]
News

Imo primaries: Why we declared Araraume winner –Electoral panel members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Three members of the Pri- mary Election Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Imo North Senatorial byelection have said that they declared Senator Araraume winner because the figures from the field on the day of the primaries showed that he actually scored the highest number of votes.   The members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica