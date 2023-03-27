News World News

JUST-IN: Humza Yousaf Emerges Scotland’s First Minister

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Humza Yousaf has emerged as the First Minister of Scotland after pledging to uphold her socially progressive policy agenda.

Yousaf emerged as the frontrunner on Monday to replace Nicola Sturgeon who resigned on February 15 after more than eight years in the role.

Yousaf’s hopes of succeeding Sturgeon were boosted after Angus Robertson, the culture secretary who was made the bookmakers’ favourite when Sturgeon said she would quit, announced on Monday morning that he would not be running.

The most experienced of the potential contenders and a former leader of the Scottish National party at Westminster, Robertson said in a tweeted statement that as the father of two young children, “the time is not right [to] take on such a huge commitment”.

That is expected to make the contest a two-candidate race between Yousaf, 37, and Kate Forbes, 32, the socially conservative Scottish finance secretary, who confirmed on Twitter that she was standing to succeed Sturgeon.

The Scottish health secretary said on Monday that he backed Sturgeon’s stances on same-sex marriage, abortion clinic buffer zones, banning conversion practices and gender recognition changes, stating he would “absolutely” challenge the UK government’s block on Holyrood’s gender recognition bill.

He said the UK government’s decision to block the bill, which recent polls suggest is supported by a majority of Scottish voters, was in reality “an assault, an attack” on Holyrood’s autonomy.

He said: “Is somebody really going to suggest to me we should lay down and allow them to trample over the will of the Scottish parliament [on] a bill that had support from every single political party?”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

40-mile long Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv as Ukraine cities face intense shelling

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 40-mile long Russian military convoy moved toward Kyiv Tuesday, threatening Ukraine’s capital as increasingly heavy shelling hit major cities across the country. U.S. officials said they feared Russian President Vladimir Putin, frustrated by his military’s struggles in Ukraine, may see an escalation of violence as his only option. Facing fierce resistance on the ground, the […]
News

Sokoto: NPC commences 2nd Census pretext in 14 council areas

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The National Population Commission, Sokoto State Office has said that it’s undertaking second Census pretext from December 3-10, 2021. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in 12 communities across the 14 out of the 23 local government councils of the state. The exercise, which is in preparation toward the 2022 National Housing Census, is […]
News

Ortom To Atiku: ‘To hell with your presidential ambition’

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘I can’t support a Fulani man to kill Benue people’   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has reiterated his resolve to work against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in next year’s general elections and asked him to “go to […]

Leave a Reply