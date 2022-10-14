JUST IN: Hunt named new UK Chancellor

Downing Street has confirmed officially that Jeremy Hunt, the former health and foreign secretary, has been made chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng is sacked.

During the leadership contest over the summer, Hunt put himself forward to be the next Tory leader but after not gaining enough support from fellow MPs he supported Rishi Sunak’s bid, reports the BBC.

Hunt will be the fourth chancellor this year.

