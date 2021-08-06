Top Stories

JUST IN: I Fought Corruption Better Than Buhari – Babaginda

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says Nigeria needs younger president in 2023

Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has said he fought corruption better than President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former military General said this during a live interview on Arise Television, on Friday morning

IBB, also said Nigeria’s next president should have a very good understanding of the economy.

Babangida, who was in office for eight years, also argued that the nation needs a younger president in 2023 – suggesting that the person should not be older than in his 60s.

“If you get a good leadership that links with the people and tries to talk with the people; not talking on top of the people, then we would be okay,” he said.

“I have started visualising a good Nigerian leader. That is, a person who travels across the country and has a friend virtually everywhere he travels to, and he knows at least one person that he can communicate with.

“That is a person, who is very versed in economics and is also a good politician, who should be able to talk to Nigerians and so on. I have seen one, or two or three of such persons already in his sixties. I believe so if we can get him.”

Babangida also said importance should be given to qualification over ethnicity when choosing Nigeria’s next president.

“Either we want to practise democracy the way it should be practised, or we define democracy on our own whims and caprices,” he said.

“If we are going to do it the way it is done all over the world, you allow the process to continue. It is through the process that you will come up with a candidate that will rule the country. His beliefs and qualifications should be considered before he throws his hat into the ring, regardless of where he comes from.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari’s govt more liberal than Obasanjo’s –Ngige

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is afraid of breaching any law or the constitution of the country. Also, the senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he should not be blamed for the failure of President Buhari. Speaking on ‘News Night’ […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: What I told Trump on killing of Nigerian Christians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he took his time to explain the root cause of farmers/herders’ crises in the country to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, when he visited him in 2018. President Trump had asked Buhari: Why are you killing Christians?     In response, Buhari said he told Trump that […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: 3, 360 escapees from Edo, Imo custodial centres still at large –Investigation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

At least 3, 360 inmates that escaped from the Benin, Oko, and Owerri custodial centres have remained at large, months after hoodlums attacked the holding facilities, an investigation by New Telegraph has revealed. It was learnt that a total of 321 of those that escaped from the centres, had been recaptured at different locations. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica