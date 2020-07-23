Top Stories

JUST IN: I never said lawmakers got NDDC contracts, Akpabio writes National Assembly

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has sent a correspondence to the National Assembly denying he said that the lawmakers got 60 per cent of the contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced the receipt of Akpabio’s response, said the minister claimed to have referred to old contracts awarded by the NDDC which had not been paid for and some of which are part of the constituency projects of the lawmakers.
Gbajabiamila said Akpabio’s response would be referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges to look at the merits of the minister’s arguments.
The minister’s response came after Gbajabiamila said the lawmakers would sue Akpabio for failing to prove that NDDC awarded contracts to them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Nigeria’s economy post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Within a space of four months, Nigeria has had more medical facilities put in place than at any other comparative period in its history. Bed spaces, ventilators, and other health equipment had been conjured up almost from nothing. COVID-19 has ensured that Nigeria quickly put certain basic health facilities in place to combat the pandemic […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: 10 more deaths as NCDC confirms 463 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  While the daily coronavirus infection rate in Nigeria dropped drastically on Tuesday sadly, however, the death toll increased. In the latest data on the pandemic released late Tuesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), there were 463 new cases – a drop of 132 on Monday’s figures; but the number of […]
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N118bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debited 14 lenders N118billion for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, Sunday Telegraph learnt yesterday.     The move comes two weeks after the apex bank collected N216.1bilion from 26 lenders for also failing to meet CRR targets and a month after it debited the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: