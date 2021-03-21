Metro & Crime

JUST IN: I thank God for saving me from herdsmen – Ortom

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has thanked God for saving him from Saturday’s attack by suspected herdsmen.
He spoke at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Signs and Wonders Mega Parish Makurdi on Sunday.
Suspected herders on Saturday had attacked the convoy of Ortom, forcing him to trek more than one kilometre to safety.
The governor called on Nigerians with good conscience to save the country from drifting into anarchy and lawlessness.
Ortom was accompanied to the service by aides, members of EXCO and close family members.
He wondered why an ethnic group would be shielded and allowed to use its militia arm to wreck havoc on perceived enemies.

