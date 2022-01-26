News

JUST IN: I want to succeed Buhari, Okorocha tells Senators

Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State on Wednesday joined the growing ranks of those who want to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria.

Okorocha formally declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to his colleagues in the Senate.

He made his intention known in a letter to the Senate President which was read by Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

Okorocha said he will address a world press conference on Monday, January 31, 2022 to officially declare his ambition to contest the presidency.

 

