JUST IN: I won’t allow a repeat of #EndSARS protests – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will not allow a repeat of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country in October.
At a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday, he said “relevant stakeholders”, including the youth, will be carried along to forestall a repeat of the mass action which paralysed the country for roughly three weeks.
Some of those attending the security meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff; Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Oolice; Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, ministers and heads of intelligence agencies.

