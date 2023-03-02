JUST-IN: IBB Returns To Nigeria After Presidential Election

Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has returned to the country after his routine medical trip to Switzerland.

New Telegraph gathered from a close family source in Minna, the Niger State capital that General Babangida is back, sound and hearty.

It would be recalled that General Babangida left the country sometime around January this year at the peak of political parties and candidates’ consultations toward the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, he had congratulated the winner of the last Saturday’s presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu after his announcement by the INEC National Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Like this: Like Loading...