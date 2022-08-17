News

JUST IN: IBB’s Spokesman, Chief Duro Onabule, is dead 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chief Duro Onabule, former Chief Press Secretary to Nigeria’s former Military President Ibrahim Babangida is dead.

The news of his death filtered into the air through Chief Eric Teniola who is close to some members of his family. He was 83 years old.

The cause of his death is not known as he was said to be hale and hearty a few days ago.

Duro Onabule, who was a veteran journalist, was editor of National Concord from 1984 to 1985 and later became Chief Press Secretary to Babangida.

Onabule was presidential spokesman for most of the Babangida administration when government punished newspaper and magazine publishers with temporary proscription to make them conform to the Code of Conduct set up by the administration

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fresh arms scandal: APC using insurgency war for corrupt enrichment –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the revelation of another $2.5 billion arms purchase scandal is indeed an indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the insurgency war into a racket for corrupt enrichment. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen. […]
News Top Stories

Air Peace, Emirates to resume operations after clearing hurdles –NCAA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu has stated that the country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) still have some grey areas they need to work on before full flight services can be restored between both countries. Nuhu stated this yesterday in Lagos amid the lifting of the ban by […]
News

$2m: EFCC loses money laundering case against Atiku’s lawyer, brother

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost the $2 million money laundering charge it filed against Uyiekpen Giwa- Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, and his brother, Erhunse, at a Federal High Court in Lagos.   This was sequel to the dismissal of the charge against the duo by the trial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica