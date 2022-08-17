JUST IN: IBB’s Spokesman, Chief Duro Onabule, is dead 

Chief Duro Onabule, former Chief Press Secretary to Nigeria’s former Military President Ibrahim Babangida is dead.

The news of his death filtered into the air through Chief Eric Teniola who is close to some members of his family. He was 83 years old.

The cause of his death is not known as he was said to be hale and hearty a few days ago.

Duro Onabule, who was a veteran journalist, was editor of National Concord from 1984 to 1985 and later became Chief Press Secretary to Babangida.

Onabule was presidential spokesman for most of the Babangida administration when government punished newspaper and magazine publishers with temporary proscription to make them conform to the Code of Conduct set up by the administration

