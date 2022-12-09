JUST IN: ICPC finally releases D’banj

After spending three days in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Commission has decided to release Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known by his stage name D’banj.

The ICPC released the music star on grounds that he may be summoned later for further investigations, it was reliably learnt.

Details coming…

