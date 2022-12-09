News

JUST IN: ICPC finally releases D’banj

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

After spending three days in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Commission has decided to release Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known by his stage name D’banj.

The ICPC released the music star on grounds that he may be summoned later for further investigations, it was reliably learnt.

Details coming…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Subpoena: Court fixes March 17, 18 for witnesses’ evidence in Maina’s trial

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday fixed March 17 and 18 to hear evidence of witnesses in a subpoena in the on-going trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT). Based on the date in the subpoena issued, the witnesses were expected to testify between March 9 and March 11. […]
News

Insecurity: Buhari is Nigeria’s worst President – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi and Lawrence Olaoye,

…as Presidency accuses gov of stirring ethno-religious strife Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration describing him as the worst when it comes to handling security matters. The governor, who was reacting to the president’s open grazing policy, added that he was disappointed at the way the president has […]
News

Abia lawmaker lauds Buhari for N1bn COVID-19 fund

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A member representing Bende North State Constituency and Deputy Minority leader in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwu Chijioke has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for N1billion grant released to states to assist them fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This is as he advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure judicious use of the fund for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica