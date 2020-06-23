Top Stories

JUST IN: IG orders APC Headquartets sealed

… To meet NWC members

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered the seal-off of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), New Telegraph has learnt.
The IGP gave the order through the FCT Commissioner of Police to the APC chief security officer.
According to a party source, the IGP has also scheduled a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) members by 1pm.
The source also explained that the meeting would centre on the swearing-in of Mr. Worgu  Boms as the replacement for Chief Victor Giadom as National Deputy Secretary, by South South National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta.
Since last week, the Appeallate Court sitting in Abuja upheld the suspension of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the party has been enmeshed in a crisis of leadership.
While Chief Giadom is laying claims to the position of the National Chairman in Acting capacity, some of his colleagues in the NWC said the former governor of Oyo State Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who is indisposed, is the Acting National Chairman.
However, the National Vice Chairman South South, Hilliard Eta, is holding brief of the Acting National Chairman for Senator Ajimobi.
More details later…

