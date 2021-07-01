Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Igboho suspends Lagos Yoruba Nation rally

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has suspended the Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday.
He told BBC News Pidgin in an interview that the rally in Lagos has been suspended.
The suspension came hours after his residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital was attacked by gunmen.
At least five persons were reportedly killed during the attack.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kebbi school abduction: Rep sends SOS to FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Tanko Sununu on Thursday lamented the killings in his constituency and the abduction of staff and students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State and called for the intervention of the Federal Government. Sununu, who represents Yawuri/Sanga/Ngaski federal constituency of the state […]
Metro & Crime

Man arraigned for bus theft

Posted on Author Haliyah Idowu and Ebube Eruchalu

A man, Mr. Nkem Vitalis, has been arraigned for theft before Samuel Ilori Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Ogba, Lagos. Vitalis was accused of stealing a yellow Volkswagen LT bus valued at N800,000, belonging to Mr. Chidi Eze. According to the prosecution counsel, Vitalis by his action has committed a felony. The case was presided over […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest suspect behind kidnapping of German, killing of police officer 32 months after  

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano Police Command have arrested a suspect behind the kidnapping of a German national, Mr Kreser Frank Micheal and the murder of his police escort, Sergeant Rabilu Haruna, 32 months after committing the dastardly act in Kano.     The police recalled that “on 16/04/2018, at about 1745hrs, some unknown gunmen, numbering about four […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica