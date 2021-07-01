JUST IN: Igboho suspends Lagos Yoruba Nation rally

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has suspended the Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold in Lagos on Saturday.

He told BBC News Pidgin in an interview that the rally in Lagos has been suspended.

The suspension came hours after his residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital was attacked by gunmen.

At least five persons were reportedly killed during the attack.

