JUST IN: IGP asks AIGs, CPs to immediately restore order nationwide    

Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the immediate deployment operational assets and resources to bring an end to the nationwide unrest.

The IGP, who gave the order in a statement on Saturday, asked all police heads to immediately restore order.

There have been looting of property and vandalisation of public assets across the country since Tuesday.

Hoodlums, who exploited the EndSARS protests, unleashed violence on citizens and businesses in Lagos, Cross River, Rivers and other states.

