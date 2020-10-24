News Top Stories

JUST IN: IGP asks AIGs, CPs to immediately restore order nationwide    

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the immediate deployment operational assets and resources to bring an end to the nationwide unrest.

The IGP, who gave the order in a statement on Saturday, asked all police heads to immediately restore order.

There have been looting of property and vandalisation of public assets across the country since Tuesday.

Hoodlums, who exploited the EndSARS protests, unleashed violence on citizens and businesses in Lagos, Cross River, Rivers and other states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US consulate in Chengdu shuts after China orders closure

Posted on Author Reporter

  Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Police in Chengdu restricted access to the area around the consulate on Monday morning, […]
News

Multichoice adamant as Nigerians insist on pay-per-view

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

T he dominant pay-tv operator in Nigeria, Multichoice, has remained unwavering in its stance on pay-per-view as opposed to monthly subscriptions as being  demanded by Nigerians. The owner of DStv and Gotv is insisting that their business model is not in sync with the demands of Nigerian subscribers, even as the National Assembly wades in. […]
News

SARS disbandment: Atiku calls for independent probe

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is proposing an independent judicial inquiry into the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to ensure justice for victims of extrajudicial killings and punishment for officers involved in such dastardly acts. Atiku, in a statement by his media office, also demanded scrutiny and stock taking of detainees in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: