JUST IN: I’ll further project APC’s progressive ideals – Tinubu

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has assured that he would work to further entrench the progressive objectives of the ruling party.

Tinubu spoke Tuesday at the ongoing 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, holding at the Conference Centrel of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking about furthering the progressive objectives of the APC, the ruling party’s presidential candidate said he would strengthen national unity and sense of national purpose.

Pointing out that these defined the works of Buhari’s administration, Tinubu assured that his government (if he wins), would be devoted to providing the best of progressive governance, with the focus on further projecting and prospering the Nigerian people.

Tinubu, who pointed out that President Buhari’s administration had done much to keep faith with Nigerians, as well as giving life to the party’s promises to Nigerians and their objectives, however, noted that various unpleasant circumstances, both local and international, militated against its efforts.

