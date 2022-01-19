Top Stories

JUST IN: I’m not guilty of terrorism charges – Kanu tells court as hearing resumes

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has denied committing any of the 15-count terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

He made the denial when the charges were read to him by the Registrar of the court, Mr A. O. Yahaya.

Following an absence of objection, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered that Kanu take his plea in the 15-count terrorism charges brought against him.

Justice Binta Nyako issued the order following the request of the Federal Government lawyer, Mr Shuaib Labaran, and no objection by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) standing for Kanu.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has confirmed that the Department of the State Service (DSS) has provided Kanu with an orthopedic mattress, pillows, blankets among others in compliance with the court order.

Labaran conveyed the news to Justice Nyako at the resumption of Kanu’s arraignment.

Kanu’s lead lawyer, Ozekhome showered encomiums on the DSS, adding that his client will now live and sleep like a human being.

Justice Nyako has directed that clothes brought for Kanu by his family members be handed over to the Director of Legal Services of DSS to enable him change his clothes.

 

