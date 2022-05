The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina is not running for the office of the president of Nigeria.

There have been calls for Adesina to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023 elections.

Some groups had reportedly purchased and submitted the nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on behalf of Adesina.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday, the AfDB President said he is not running for president.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...