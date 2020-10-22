JUST IN: I’m yet to speak to Buhari over Lekki shooting – Sanwo-Olu

*Says video footage of shooting will be submitted to judicial panel

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu admitted that 48 hours after the shooting incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza he is yet to reach President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him, even as he said the video footage of the shooting will be submitted to the judicial panel on police brutality.

This startling confession was made during a live programme on ARISE TV on Thursday.

“I called Mr President twice yesterday (Wednesday), but the first time I was told he was not yet in the office, the second time I called I was told he was attending the FEC (Federal Executive Council) Meeting. I hope to try again today (Thursday),” he replied when asked if he had briefed Buhari on the situation in Lagos.

He, however, did say that the Chief of Defence Staff (General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin) had called him at the behest of President Buhari to find out the security situation in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu also debunked widespread reports that the security cameras had been removed before the shooting took place on Tuesday, explaining that what was removed were actually infrared cameras meant to capture details of cars.

“Nobody ordered the removal of cameras at the Lekki tollgate. The MD of LCC said because of the curfew, they made the decision to take out installations,” he said.

“The cameras you saw are not security or motion cameras, they are laser cameras for vehicles. The security cameras are still available and we are using them for our security investigations.”

On Tuesday evening, soldiers opened fire on protesters who had converged on the tollgate to protest against police brutality.

The judicial panel was set up following protests against police brutality. It has already commenced sitting.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also explained that fire fighters and first responders could not respond to the numerous fires and other incidents that happened in various parts of the city because they were threatened by the hoodlums who hijacked what had hitherto been a peaceful protest.

The inability of the fire fighters and first responders carry out their duties consequently led to widespread damage across the metropolis with numerous BRT buses and buildings burnt.

