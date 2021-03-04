Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Imo Assembly impeaches Majority Leader

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Imo State House of Assembly has impeached its Majority Leader, Uche Ogbuagu.
The lawmaker represents Ikeduru State Constituency.
He has been replaced with Owerri West State Rep., Hon. Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi.

Reporter

