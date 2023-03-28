JUST-IN: Imo Lawmaker, Egwin Dies After Surgery

A House of Assembly member representing Ideato North Local Government Area in Imo State, Authur Egwim, is dead.

The ranking lawmaker died on Monday, March 27, days after he underwent surgery in Lagos.

Egwin was first elected into the state House of Assembly in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and was reelected in 2019 with the Action Alliance party.

He contested the House of Representatives seat in the just-concluded National Assembly elections under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) but failed.

The deceased was a vocal voice in the eight and night assemblies of the state parliament.

A source who confirmed the development to Punch said, “They just broke the bad news to us this afternoon (Monday). He was flown abroad before for treatment.

“Money wasn’t the problem. The state government greatly assisted him to travel abroad for his medicals. It is very sad.”

Meanwhile, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Emeka Nduka, has described as shocking Egwim’s death.

In a statement he personally issued on Tuesday, the speaker described Egwim as one of the finest brains among the 27 lawmakers.

The statement read, “With heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God, we, the members of Imo State House of Assembly, wish to announce the death of one of our own, a ranking parliamentarian of note and a strong voice in IMHA, Rt. Hon Barr Innocent Arthur Egwim, who until his death he represented Ideato State Constituency, whose sudden death took place on Monday, the 27th March 2023 after a brief illness.

“Imo House of Assembly has indeed lost one of its finest and best brains. His demise will for a long time create a vacuum in the House.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace and may God grant his wife and members of his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We’ll miss him dearly. The burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.”

