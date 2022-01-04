JUST IN: Imo names ex Gov Okorocha, his son-in-law, Nwosu, as prime sponsors of bandits suspects

Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and his son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, have been identified by the Imo State Government as sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in the state.

Recall Governor Hope Uzodimma had promised to name those behind the gale of insecurity in the state when he meets with Imo Stakeholders today, Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

But ahead of the meeting scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at the Government House, Owerri, the administration in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, announced that Okorocha and Nwosu have been implicated by suspects currently in detention.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Okorocha and Nwosu have been specifically mentioned by suspects who are in the custody of security agents, as being sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in Imo State, using their relationship with former ex-militants to perpetrate the crimes.

“Rather than clear their names, they appear bent on using both overt and covert means to blackmail the Police High Command, which legitimately arrested Uche Nwosu. They are also actively seeking to dent the image of the fine security officers attached to the Governor of Imo State,” the statement issued on Monday and made available to the media via e-mail, said.

Below is the statement in full:

“Plot by those believed to be fueling insecurity, particularly kidnapping, banditry, arson and cannibalism in Imo State ahead of January 4, 2022 Imo Stakeholders meeting got to a head on Monday with false news of the alleged arrest of the security officers attached to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“Governor Uzodimma, it is believed, will use the Stakeholders meeting to expose the identities of those behind insecurity and other forms of criminality in Imo State. This has prompted Imo citizens to become more curious to discover the identities of those undermining their peace and prosperity. Thus, the current media frenzy by both Rochas Okorocha and Uche Nwosu appears to be strengthening the notion of their culpability.

“To discredit the government and undermine the peace which the Governor has achieved so far, as was evident in the large number of Imo people who came back home from around the world for Christmas and New Year festivities, the duo have resorted to publishing falsehood yet again about security officers in the State Government House.

“Their claim of the arrest and detention of a certain Shaba, whom they falsely allege to be the CSO to the Imo State Governor is strange as the Governor’s CSO is not known by the name of Shaba both officially and otherwise. In addition, no security officer in the Governor’s security team was either arrested or is currently unaccounted for. As such, the entire story can best be described as a poorly scripted fabrication aimed at misleading the unsuspecting public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Okorocha and Nwosu have been specifically mentioned by suspects who are in the custody of security agents, as being sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in Imo State, using their relationship with former ex-militants to perpetrate the crimes.

“Rather than clear their names, they appear bent on using both overt and covert means to blackmail the Police High Command, which legitimately arrested Uche Nwosu. They are also actively seeking to dent the image of the fine security officers attached to the Governor of Imo State.

“The public must be informed that the entire report is false and a failed attempt to frustrate the Imo Stakeholders meeting taking place on Tuesday.

“The mass of Imo People, who are undoubtedly peaceful and fun loving are enjoined to discountenance the serial falsehood that continue to be churned out by the embattled duo. The focus and direction of the Gov. Uzodimma led government, it must be emphasized, will continue to be about the wellbeing of the people of the state, no matter what it takes.”

