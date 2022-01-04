Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Imo names ex Gov Okorocha, his son-in-law, Nwosu, as prime sponsors of bandits suspects

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and his son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, have been identified by the Imo State Government as sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in the state.

Recall Governor Hope Uzodimma had promised to name those behind the gale of insecurity in the state when he meets with Imo Stakeholders today, Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

But ahead of the meeting scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at the Government House, Owerri, the administration in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, announced that Okorocha and Nwosu have been implicated by suspects currently in detention.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Okorocha and Nwosu have been specifically mentioned by suspects who are in the custody of security agents, as being sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in Imo State, using their relationship with former ex-militants to perpetrate the crimes.

“Rather than clear their names, they appear bent on using both overt and covert means to blackmail the Police High Command, which legitimately arrested Uche Nwosu. They are also actively seeking to dent the image of the fine security officers attached to the Governor of Imo State,” the statement issued on Monday and made available to the media via e-mail, said.

Below is the statement in full:

“Plot by those believed to be fueling insecurity, particularly kidnapping, banditry, arson and cannibalism in Imo State ahead of January 4, 2022 Imo Stakeholders meeting got to a head on Monday with false news of the alleged arrest of the security officers attached to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“Governor Uzodimma, it is believed, will use the Stakeholders meeting to expose the identities of those behind insecurity and other forms of criminality in Imo State. This has prompted Imo citizens to become more curious to discover the identities of those undermining their peace and prosperity. Thus, the current media frenzy by both Rochas Okorocha and Uche Nwosu appears to be strengthening the notion of their culpability.

“To discredit the government and undermine the peace which the Governor has achieved so far, as was evident in the large number of Imo people who came back home from around the world for Christmas and New Year festivities, the duo have resorted to publishing falsehood yet again about security officers in the State Government House.

“Their claim of the arrest and detention of a certain Shaba, whom they falsely allege to be the CSO to the Imo State Governor is strange as the Governor’s CSO is not known by the name of Shaba both officially and otherwise. In addition, no security officer in the Governor’s security team was either arrested or is currently unaccounted for. As such, the entire story can best be described as a poorly scripted fabrication aimed at misleading the unsuspecting public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Okorocha and Nwosu have been specifically mentioned by suspects who are in the custody of security agents, as being sponsors of kidnapping and banditry in Imo State, using their relationship with former ex-militants to perpetrate the crimes.

“Rather than clear their names, they appear bent on using both overt and covert means to blackmail the Police High Command, which legitimately arrested Uche Nwosu. They are also actively seeking to dent the image of the fine security officers attached to the Governor of Imo State.

“The public must be informed that the entire report is false and a failed attempt to frustrate the Imo Stakeholders meeting taking place on Tuesday.

“The mass of Imo People, who are undoubtedly peaceful and fun loving are enjoined to discountenance the serial falsehood that continue to be churned out by the embattled duo. The focus and direction of the Gov. Uzodimma led government, it must be emphasized, will continue to be about the wellbeing of the people of the state, no matter what it takes.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Onigbeti was a peace-loving monarch, Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Monday described the late Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Emmanuel Oyebisi, Afasegbejo III who died at 77 as a great leader and a peace-loving monarch.   Reacting to the death of the Oke Ogun monarch, who joined his ancestors on Saturday, Makinde explained that the death of the monarch has […]
Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq visits Jebba, rues damages to properties 

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited the scenes of Wednesday morning inferno in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area of the state, describing the incident as painful and praying the Almighty God to relieve the victims of their losses.   “The incident is very disturbing and we have to come down to see the extent […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria may open land borders as ECOWAS agree on proposals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed on proposals on the need for joint and coordinated efforts in the reopening of international borders. ECOWAS at its 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government held on September 7, 2020 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica