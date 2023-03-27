Metro & Crime News

JUST-IN: Imo NSCDC Personnel Killed By Gunmen

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo State.

The incident which occurred at EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community, Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state has thrown the community into panic.

According to the community source, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the slain corps was attacked in the early hours of Monday.

The source added that the NSCDC operatives were riding in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed by their attacker, noting that security operatives had taken over the community.

New Telegraph gathered that the lifeless bodies of the victims were still at the scene as of the time of filing this report.

The source said, “Three operatives of the NSCDC were killed last night at EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community in the Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State.

“They were ambushed while in their vehicle. Their bodies have not been evacuated as we speak. Soldiers have taken over the community.”

The spokesperson for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the killing of the three NSCDC personnel, said security operatives had moved into the community and restored normalcy.

