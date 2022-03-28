JUST IN: Imo police repel another attack on station

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Policemen of the Imo State Police Command Monday foiled another attack on the a police station in the state, forcing the armed assailants to beat a retreat.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Monday attacked the Otoko Police Division in the Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

Community sources told our correspondent that the attack started around 3am with seemingly endless reports of automatic gunfire that lasted for hours forcing some locals to flee their homes in the cover of darkness.

He confirmed that though it was a surprise attack, the police officers on ground fought back and engaged the gunmen in what appeared a terrifying shootout.

“Two policemen sustained serious injuries and were promptly rushed to an undisclosed hospital,” he said.

The police spokesperson for the state, CSP Micheal Abattam, has confirmed the incident adding that they had made a few recoveries from the fleeing gunmen.

They include three undetonated IEDs, four expended AK-47 rifles ammunition, five live cartridges, 33 expended cartridges, two masks, one pump action gun and a motor saw machine.

