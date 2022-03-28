Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Imo police repel another attack on station

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Policemen of the Imo State Police Command Monday foiled another attack on the a police station in the state, forcing the armed assailants to beat a retreat.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Monday attacked the Otoko Police Division in the Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

Community sources told our correspondent that the attack started around 3am with seemingly endless reports of automatic gunfire that lasted for hours forcing some locals to flee their homes in the cover of darkness.

He confirmed that though it was a surprise attack, the police officers on ground fought back and engaged the gunmen in what appeared a terrifying shootout.

“Two policemen sustained serious injuries and were promptly rushed to an undisclosed hospital,” he said.

The police spokesperson for the state, CSP Micheal Abattam, has confirmed the incident adding that they had made a few recoveries from the fleeing gunmen.

They include three undetonated IEDs, four expended AK-47 rifles ammunition, five live cartridges, 33 expended cartridges, two masks, one pump action gun and a motor saw machine.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fraud: Court admits CD analysis of Naira Marley’s phone as exhibit

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of an hip hop singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, over alleged fraud continued Wednesday at a Federal High Court in Lagos with the trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, admitting the Compact Disc (CD) analysis of his phone as exhibit. The CD analysis was presented by the Economic […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Two children killed in attack on herds men’s camp

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Two children have been killed in an attack on herdmen in their camp at Ukwuachi forest in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed this in a release made available to journalists in Abakaliki. She gave the names of the deceased as Adamu Ibrahim, 7, […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 3 policemen shot dead as unknown gunmen storm Enugu checkpoint

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least three policemen were gunned down by uknown gunmen who stormed a police Checkpoint in the Independent Layout area of the Enugu Capital. A source who confirmed the attack said it happened at about 12 noon near the popular Cashew bus stop, close to Timber junction. The policemen were reported to be on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica