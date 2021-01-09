Top Stories

JUST IN: Indonesia plane missing shortly after take-off

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air lost contact with a plane that left Jakarta on Saturday, according to Indonesia’s Head Of National Transportation Safety Committee, Suryanto Cahyono.
Sriwijaya Air flight SJY 182 from Jakarta to Pontianak lost contact at 2:40 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Saturday, according to state-run Antara news agency.
It lost contact 11 nautical miles north of Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport at an altitude of 11,000 feet while climbing to 13,000 feet, Antara reported.
Indonesia’s search and rescue agency, Basarnas, has sent a ship to the Thousands Islands — a chain of islands to the north of Jakarta’s coast — to check the location where the plane is suspected to have lost contact, Cahyono said.
The Transport Ministry said it is investigating and coordinating with Basarnas and the National Committee for Transport Safety.
The plane, registered PK CLC, is a Boeing 737-500.
*Courtesy: CNN

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CJN: We won’t tolerate disobedience of court orders

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…threatens to sanction lawyers for misconduct …swears in 72 new SANs   Chief of Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, yesterday, said the court will no longer tolerate an instance where parties disobey a lawful court order. The CJN stated this in Abuja at the opening of a new legal year and swearing- in […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS protests: I’m pained, tragedies uncalled for –Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari is pained by the loss of lives which followed the protests by the youth demanding the scrap of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and an end to police brutality in the country.   The President, who recognised the constitutional rights of the people to peaceful protests, in an address to the nation […]
News Top Stories

GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Gov sacks deputy’s aides as Assembly plots impeachment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Dep Gov: My principal bribing lawmakers with N10m each Akeredolu: I don’t believe in inducement The feud between Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took a new dimension yesterday with the alleged plan to impeach the latter. This came as Governor Akeredolu sacked all the aides attached to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica