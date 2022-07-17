Top Stories

JUST IN: INEC announces Ademola Adeleke winner of Osun guber poll

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State governorship election, winner of the exercise.

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, announced the result on Sunday morning at the INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.

Details shortly…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Customs collects N2trn in 11 months at ports, borders

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N2 trillion from the seaports and borders in the last 11 months of the year.     The amount exceeded its revenue target of N1.678 trillion by 16.1 per cent or N322 billion.   The Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali, who disclosed this in Abuja, at the graduation ceremony for Customs […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria, others to benefit from £7.2m UK grant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

UI, UNILAG to partake in COVID-19 research projects   Nigeria is to benefit from £7.2 million research support funded by the UK government for 20 new research projects, to help address the impact of COVID-19 in vulnerable communities.   The support, which aimed at delivering healthcare access for patients in Nigeria, would also deliver mass […]
Editorial Top Stories

‘INEC and new polling units’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled plans to establish more polling units across the country ahead of the 2023 general election. The current configuration of 119,973 polling units was established by the defunct National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (NECON) in 1996. Since then, every attempt to review or reconfigure the polling unit structure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica