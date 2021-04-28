Top Stories

JUST IN: INEC announces date for 2023 general elections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday announced the date for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.
Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement at a one-day public hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organised by the Senate Committee on INEC.
Mahmood Yakubu said the general elections are one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from the date of the announcement, hence the need for preparation.
He said the elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 18, stating that the complete timetable would be out before the end of the year.
“By the principle established by the Commission, the 2023 General Election will hold on Saturday 18th February 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today,” he said.
“We hope to release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the General Election immediately after the Anambra Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.
“To do so, there should be clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the election. We are confident that the National Assembly will do the needful in earnest.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Prof Ujah: Buhari should order governors not to re-open schools

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Against the backdrop of the death of about 597 Nigerians due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strident calls for reopening of schools, the National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Prof Innocent Ujah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct governors against such risk.   Some governors, especially in the South-West, have insisted on […]
News Top Stories

CCECC links Lagos Port with Lagos-Ibadan rail

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Three years after, the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa has been officially connected with Lagos-Ibadan Rail by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to ease transportation of import and export of goods.   The company explained yesterday that with the successful pouring of the last 25-meter monolithic track bed superstructure of Apapa Port Break Bulk […]
News Top Stories

Prince Philip laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka with Agency reports

Prince Philip, the late husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest Saturday in the royal vault at St. George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor gave a commendation as Philip’s coffin was lowered, saying; “Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul.”   He opened the funeral service with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica