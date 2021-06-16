JUST IN: INEC creates 54, 873 additional polling units

Top Stories

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created an additional 54, 873  polling units, thus bringing the total number of polling units in the country to 176,846.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Wednesday, said this was coming 25 years after the last polling units were created by the military.
Prof. Yakubu explained that the new polling units were created by converting existing voting points and voting points settlements, to full pledged polling units.
He also announced the abolition of voting points in the country.
Nigeria had a total of 119, 973 polling units before the new creations.

