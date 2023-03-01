2023 Elections News Politics Top Stories

JUST-IN: INEC Declares Tinubu Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, said the APC candidate scored a total number of 8,794,726 to beat his closest rival Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who pulled 6,984,520.

The Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Gregory Obi scores 6, 101, 533, to come third while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwoso scored 1, 496,687 votes.

The INEC Chairman also said Tinubu scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states, more than the 24 states constitutionally required.

He said a Certificate of Return for the President and Vice President will be presented by 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the National Collation Centre.

However, Only the top four candidates won the presidential election in at least one state. Each of Messrs Tinubu, Atiku and Obi won in 12 states while Mr Kwankwaso won only in Kano.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

