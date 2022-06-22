Top Stories

JUST IN: INEC extends voter registration by 60 days

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has agreed to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by 60 days.

This is coming against the backdrop of public outcry for an extension and subsequent judgment of the court stopping INEC from ending the exercise on June 30.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Aishatu Jibril Dukku, while briefing lawmakers on Wednesday told members during plenary session that the Commission had agreed to extend the CVR by 60 days.

“The Committee held a meeting with INEC yesterday (Tuesday) and they agreed to extend the CVR, all our resolutions were approved,” she said.

There is, however, no formal confirmation by INEC on the extension.

The House of Representatives also called on the Commission to deploy additional staff and voter registration machines across the country to meet the objective.

Earlier, the House of Representatives had last Wednesday urged INEC to extend the deadline for the continuous voter registration by an extra 60 days from June 30, 2022, to enable more Nigerians to register.

INEC had assured Nigerians that the commission would comply with the court order forbidding it to end the registration on June 30.

There has been an increase in the number of people flooding various voters’ registration centres across the country.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had stopped the electoral body from ending the exercise until all eligible voters had been registered.

 

