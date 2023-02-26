2023 Elections News Top Stories

JUST-IN: INEC Postpones Cross River Presidential Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly election of Cross River State to Monday, February 27 by 10 am.

According to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner  (REC), Prof. Gabriel Yomere, only one local government result was available as of 8.25 pm, adding that others may be available tomorrow.

Details later….

